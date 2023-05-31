Expand / Collapse search
Christie Brinkley, 69, reveals what has 'shocked' her about getting older

Former Sports Illustrated model has 3 kids — 2 with ex-husband Peter Cook, 1 with singer Billy Joel

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Christie Brinkley on aging gracefully

Age is only a number to Christie Brinkley.

The 69-year-old former Sports Illustrated model candidly spoke out about her age as her "milestone" birthday approaches next February.

"I've been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age," Brinkley said during an interview with People.

"I pretty much feel, as I'm approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30. I feel good. I feel strong. I feel like the number doesn't match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on."

Christie Brinkley red carpet

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is sharing what makes her feel youthful as she nears her "milestone" 70th birthday. (Getty Images)

Aside from keeping her spirits up, Brinkley continues to keep up with her appearance as well.

Brinkley previously embraced the fact that her blonde locks are going gray with a post on social media, where she raised the question, "to keep or not to keep."

"If you don't go gray, some people really make a big deal about it, like ‘Oh, that's so disappointing. She's not owning it. She's trying to do something other than who she is.’ And it's like, no. I believe firmly that if there's something bothering you, take care of it," Brinkley noted to the media outlet.

Christie Brinkley in a cozy sweater and ripped jeans smiles while sitting in the sand at the beach showing off her gray roots

Christie Brinkley debuted her new gray roots while happily posing on the beach. (Christie Brinkley Instagram)

"I think the important thing is to do what works best for you. People will put pressure on you in every direction."

When Brinkley embraced her natural roots in March, she wrote, "Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace." 

She noted that her son thought her gray roots looked "cool" but that she "may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out."

Brinkley, who is an ambassador for Pet Life Unlimited, also shared her secrets on what makes her feel youthful.

Christie Brinkley pet life

Christie Brinkley is an ambassador for Pet Life Unlimited. (Getty Images)

"I don't believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it. I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going," she told People during a senior dog adoption event in New York.

The Bellissima Wine owner dished on her favorite moments in life and what makes her smile daily.

"I just love any time I have any family and friends around, just being able to sit and laugh — I think laughter heals everything," said Brinkley.

Alexa, Christie and Sailor Brinkley Cook pose at a Sports Illustrated event

Alexa Ray Joel, left, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event. (Getty Images)

Brinkley shares two kids with her ex-husband Peter Cook. The pair were married from 1996 to 2008. The couple split after Brinkley learned of Cook's alleged affair with his 19-year-old assistant.

Brinkley won custody of their children in the divorce settlement, while Cook took home $2.1 million.

She additionally has a 37-year-old daughter named Alexa Ray Joel with singer-songwriter Billy Joel.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

