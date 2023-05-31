Christie Brinkley, 69, reveals what has 'shocked' her about getting older

Age is only a number to Christie Brinkley.

The 69-year-old former Sports Illustrated model candidly spoke out about her age as her "milestone" birthday approaches next February.

"I've been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age," Brinkley said during an interview with People.

"I pretty much feel, as I'm approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30. I feel good. I feel strong. I feel like the number doesn't match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on."

Aside from keeping her spirits up, Brinkley continues to keep up with her appearance as well.

Brinkley previously embraced the fact that her blonde locks are going gray with a post on social media, where she raised the question, "to keep or not to keep."

"If you don't go gray, some people really make a big deal about it, like ‘Oh, that's so disappointing. She's not owning it. She's trying to do something other than who she is.’ And it's like, no. I believe firmly that if there's something bothering you, take care of it," Brinkley noted to the media outlet.

"I think the important thing is to do what works best for you. People will put pressure on you in every direction."

When Brinkley embraced her natural roots in March, she wrote, "Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace."

She noted that her son thought her gray roots looked "cool" but that she "may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out."

Brinkley, who is an ambassador for Pet Life Unlimited, also shared her secrets on what makes her feel youthful.

"I don't believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it. I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going," she told People during a senior dog adoption event in New York.

The Bellissima Wine owner dished on her favorite moments in life and what makes her smile daily.

"I just love any time I have any family and friends around, just being able to sit and laugh — I think laughter heals everything," said Brinkley.

Brinkley shares two kids with her ex-husband Peter Cook. The pair were married from 1996 to 2008. The couple split after Brinkley learned of Cook's alleged affair with his 19-year-old assistant.

Brinkley won custody of their children in the divorce settlement, while Cook took home $2.1 million.

She additionally has a 37-year-old daughter named Alexa Ray Joel with singer-songwriter Billy Joel.