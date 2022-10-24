Gisele Bündchen is a world-renowned supermodel who has graced the covers of the biggest fashion magazines and walked in runways of major fashion shows since her very first casting in an Alexander McQueen runway show in 1998. Bündchen is also the wife of NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, with whom she shares her two children Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake Brady along with her stepson John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Bündchen was born on July 20, 1980 in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil to parents Vânia and Valdir. She is one of six daughters, including her twin sister Patricia. She was first discovered in a mall when she was just 14 years old and moved to New York a couple of years later.

When she first arrived in New York, she had a hard time landing jobs but eventually ended up working for some of today’s biggest fashion brands. The model has appeared on the covers of magazines including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, W and Harper’s Bazaar. She also was a Victoria Secret Angel.

Bündchen was set up on a blind date with Brady by mutual friends in 2006. Shortly after their initial meeting, they started dating. In February 2007, Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan revealed that she was pregnant with Brady’s baby. John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan was born on August 22, 2007.

The supermodel got engaged to the quarterback in January 2009 and they were married the next month. On December 8, 2009, they had their first son Benjamin Rein Brady together. A few years later, on December 5, 2012, Vivian Lake Bradywas born.

Through Bündchen and Brady’s relationship of over 10 years, they have had their ups and downs. In March 2020, Brady left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then announced his retirement from football in February 2022, but unretired a month later.

In September 2022, rumors started to swirl that the couple was going through a rough patch and living separately. Shortly after, reports came out saying that both Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce lawyers.