Elle Macpherson, 58, flaunts fit physique in string bikini, shares routine for maintaining ‘The Body’

Elle Macpherson left little to the imagination as the supermodel flaunts a string bikini with a gray cropped sweater on top.

In her barely there look, the 58-year-old showed off her tan skin and posed against a wall, while wearing black sunglasses with her blonde locks down.

Macpherson posted the video on Instagram, Tuesday, and shared her daily routine.

"When [it] comes to mindfulness... I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation. My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes - either guided, or in silence," the Australian supermodel wrote.

"I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠ Read my recent interview with @bodyandsoul_au at the link in my bio," she concluded.

She embraced her fit physique in her post as the song "Free" by Donavan Frankenreiter played in the background.

In her blog post titled, "My Health Habits: Elle Macpherson’s daily wellness habits are next-level inspiring," she detailed her health rituals and encouraged individuals to follow suit.

"Sometimes it's the little, daily habits that stack up to a healthy life, well lived," Macpherson shared.

She noted that her morning wellness ritual consists of waking up with the sun and the first thing she does is hydrate with filtered water and lime.

Macpherson’s nighttime routine includes winding down in her infrared sauna and says a cup of Sleep Welle Calming Tea helps rejuvenate her "mind, spirit and body."

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared her discovery of Russian Banyas and "swears" by the practice.

She described the health and body treatment as "an ancient tradition of steam sauna including flaying with dry tree or herb branches called veniks."

Macpherson concluded her blog by telling her readers she looks up to Dr. Zach Bush, who she called a "real wellness trailblazer."

"I’m constantly in awe of his teachings… He is always interesting and inspiring, discussing a variety of subjects from regenerative farming, the importance of the microbiome in nature to emotional and spiritual connection, physical wellbeing and connectedness."