Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady have ‘two different ways’ of parenting: ‘Sometimes, I get pushback’ from kids

Tom Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly Video

Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bundchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

It's been over a year since supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her ex-NFL quarterback husband Tom Brady finalized their divorce and issued separate statements, suggesting they were both committed to co-parenting their children in the best way.

The Brazilian-born beauty is just now alluding to differences in how she and Brady parent, acknowledging she is sometimes challenged by her children because they live in two different environments. The couple share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivan, 11.

"You are where you come from," Bündchen told Harper's Bazaar of her humble upbringing in Brazil. 

"All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong," she explained. 

GISELE BÜNDCHEN REFLECTS ON DIVORCE FROM TOM BRADY: 'BREAKUPS ARE NEVER EASY'

Gisele Bündchen in a jean outfit looks over her shoulder split a picture of her kids Benjamin and Vivian hugging split Tom Brady in a black suit and tie

In a new interview, Gisele Bündchen suggested that she and Tom Brady have "two different ways" of parenting their kids. (Getty Images/Gisele Bündchen Instagram)

"Today, being in the place where I am in my life and having access to all the different things I’ve had access to, I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest," she said of how she chooses to live her life, and the holistic approach she follows.

Bündchen recognizes her upbringing is starkly different from that of her children, a contrast that she wants to mitigate by providing them with the skills to thrive on their own. 

Gisele Bunchen at the the Gisele Bündchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event

Gisele Bündchen credits her values with keeping her "safe." (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Gaia Herbs)

"‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,’" she admitted she's told her children. "‘If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?’ 

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me," she said of her children, who go back and forth between their parents.

Bündchen remains proud of her blended family, and said any additional scrutiny she continues to receive is par for the course. 

"I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me," she clarified. "If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth."

In June, Brady spoke about co-parenting with Bündchen, admitting he thought they'd "done an amazing job."

Tom Brady looks to the viewers right in a black jacket on the red carpet for "80 for Brady" split Gisele smiles to the viewers left in a green dress

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. (Phillip Faraone/Daniele Venturelli )

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady told Entertainment Tonight. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that.

"We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

Tom Brady hugs his eldest son Jack with his kids Benjamin and Vivian, celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's Super Bowl win

Tom Brady believes he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen are succeeding at co-parenting. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In October 2022, the couple announced they had gone their separate ways after 13 years of marriage. 

Representatives for Bündchen and Brady did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

