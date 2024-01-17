Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady have ‘two different ways’ of parenting: ‘Sometimes, I get pushback’ from kids

It's been over a year since supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her ex-NFL quarterback husband Tom Brady finalized their divorce and issued separate statements, suggesting they were both committed to co-parenting their children in the best way.

The Brazilian-born beauty is just now alluding to differences in how she and Brady parent, acknowledging she is sometimes challenged by her children because they live in two different environments. The couple share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivan, 11.

"You are where you come from," Bündchen told Harper's Bazaar of her humble upbringing in Brazil.

"All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong," she explained.

"Today, being in the place where I am in my life and having access to all the different things I’ve had access to, I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest," she said of how she chooses to live her life, and the holistic approach she follows.

Bündchen recognizes her upbringing is starkly different from that of her children, a contrast that she wants to mitigate by providing them with the skills to thrive on their own.

"‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,’" she admitted she's told her children. "‘If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?’

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me," she said of her children, who go back and forth between their parents.

Bündchen remains proud of her blended family, and said any additional scrutiny she continues to receive is par for the course.

"I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me," she clarified. "If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth."

In June, Brady spoke about co-parenting with Bündchen, admitting he thought they'd "done an amazing job."

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady told Entertainment Tonight. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that.

"We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

In October 2022, the couple announced they had gone their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

Representatives for Bündchen and Brady did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.