Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova says she’s ’54 and proud of it’ after sizzling snaps

According to Paulina Porizkova, she’s “54 and proud of it.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram Tuesday where she shared a makeup-free selfie to her 57.9K followers.

“This, folks, is the real me, no fillers, no Botox, no makeup,” Porizkova captioned the photo. “Granted, if I showed you what I look like in really bad light, or took a shot of my IPad reflection, I’d be a little less proud.”

The Czech-born supermodel recently landed a spot in the May 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Porizkova was first shot for the magazine in 1983 when she was 23. Porizkova would go on to appear regularly in the publication from 1983-1986, again in 1989, 1992, 2004 and for the SI Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Legends edition in 2014.

She was also invited back last year as part of SI’s female-empowerment, body-paint special titled “In Her Own Words,” which also featured Aly Raisman, Hunter McGrady and Olivia Culpo, among others.

“My first thought was what an amazing idea it was to put a woman my age in SI as just one of the many ‘girls,’” Porizkova told People magazine in January of this year about her sizzling snaps for the upcoming issue.

“Me, as the oldest ‘girl’ in the SI stable,” continued Porizkova. “My second thought was, oh, yeah s---, that means I will have to pose in a bikini with a bunch of 20-year-olds. It was at once thrilling and disconcerting. Although I am militant about aging women still being sexy and beautiful, I don’t always feel that way… But refusing was out of the question. I was honored to be invited to break a barrier. I would just have to suck it up, or IN, rather, and hope for a photographer who knew his light.”

Porizkova also shared that she wore the same type of bikinis and bathing suits she would have worn 30 years ago for her latest photo shoot.

“In fact, in one instance, almost less with nothing but a G-string and a hat,” added Porizkova.

When it comes to modeling in her 50s, Porizkova said she got inspiration from another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star.

“Jule Campbell shared Christie Brinkley’s technique of turning my hips to the side and shoulders to the camera while breathing in and holding my breath,” she explained. “I, to this day, tell all my girlfriends concerned with their hips (too much or too little), how to turn so they can look awesome in a bikini shot. Thanks, Christie!”

In May 2018, it was revealed that after 28 years of marriage to The Cars’ frontman, Ric Ocasek, Porizkova was single again. She had previously announced that the couple has been “peacefully separated for the past year.” They have two sons.

“It’s so scary and weird,” Porizkova told Closer Weekly about starting over. “I don’t know what to make out of it yet.”

However, one thing is certain for the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl. She has no plans to make a trip down the aisle anytime soon, if ever.

“I feel like I’ve had my soulmate,” she insisted.

And Porizkova added she just doesn’t have time for romance these days.

“I’m finishing up a memoir, giving a TED Talk next week and doing a TV pilot,” she explained. “And I really want to learn Italian. I want to seize the day and have some fun!”

Porizkova shocked fans on social media when she previously announced the split on Instagram.

“Our family always has been – and still is – a well-built car,” she explained. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we’re ditching the bicycle.

“Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.

“The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear. Expect to keep seeing happy family photos.

“As I’m sure you can understand, out of respect for our children and each other, we’ll not be commenting further (here or elsewhere) at this time.”

Porizkova and Ocasek first met while The Cars were filming the music video for “Drive” in 1984.

Back in 2015, Porizkova told Yahoo she was grateful to have someone like Ocasek in her life.

“I agree, we did get lucky to find the right person, having the brains to know that it’s the right person, and to work on it and not let it fall apart when things aren’t easy,” she said at the time.

“It’s always challenging with two people with separate careers,” she added. “I know models and rock stars have a rep. It’s hard when you spend a lot of time apart. Sometimes you risk growing apart. I’ve seen that a lot of times… [But] we have always been close as a family unit. “We have always traveled together and enjoyed spending time together.”