Olivia Culpo rocks black-and-white swimsuit, shows off toned physique in Instagram photo

Olivia Culpo is kicking off her week by flaunting her toned physique on Instagram.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe posted a throwback picture that showed her rocking a black-and-white halter swimsuit while standing alongside her glam squad.

The 26-year-old was also seen without her signature bob and rocked long wavy tresses.

OLIVIA CULPO SPORTS BIKINI MADE OF STRING IN RACY INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

"Missing my glam fam," Culpo captioned the photograph along with a heart emoji.

Just last week, Culpo went on social media to share a pair of sultry snaps that featured her sporting a bikini made of string while lying on a chair beside the ocean. She also appeared to be enjoying a beverage on the sunny day.

“Life’s a beach,” she wrote alongside the pair of photos with several emojis.

She was reportedly on a vacation in Miami with a friend, according to Page Six.