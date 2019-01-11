Christie Brinkley, 64, proudly flaunts swimsuit body in the new year: ‘Off to exercise’

At age 64, Christie Brinkley is loving life.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner has been hitting the waves while vacationing on the beaches of Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos.

Brinkley, who soaked up the sun and went snorkeling, recently unveiled plenty of snaps from her trip on Instagram.

“Parrot Cay is to DIVE for,” Brinkley joked in one photo.

“To have a Happy Healthy New Year we need a happy healthy planet,” she captioned in another image where she rocked a skimpy white bikini. “Let’s work together this year towards this goal! Ok off to exercise!”

Brinkley told Fox News in July 2018 during her Social Life Magazine cover party in Bridgehampton, N.Y., that she credited a healthy diet for her age-defying looks.

“I am a life-long vegetarian, so my diet is really, really good and I think your attitude plays a huge role too,” she said.

Brinkley is still celebrated as the first model to grace the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three consecutive times in 1979, 1980 and 1981. She gushed about her memories of shooting for the iconic publication.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY: I GARDEN IN A BIKINI TO AVOID TAN LINES

“My Sports Illustrated adventures have been some of my favorites in my modeling career,” explained Brinkley. “It’s very hard to explain that feeling and the teamwork that happens and being in the most beautiful places, with the most beautiful light and being outdoors from when the sun comes up to when the sun sets.

“Working for Sports Illustrated is like you are outdoors looking for beauty the whole time… Working with a team and trying to create a beautiful image — it’s really special.”

In 2017, Brinkley stripped down for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alongside her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. Brinkley said she loved sharing the experience with her children.

Brinkley stressed that at the end of the day, she simply wants to enjoy life with her family.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY TALKS AGE-DEFYING LOOKS

“People have got to stop and celebrate life and enjoy it and live it up!” she said. “And that is the fountain of youth. The secret to a great life is gratitude. If you can be grateful at any given moment that is the secret to being happy — just positive thinking.”

In 2015, Brinkley also told Fox News she maintains a daily workout regimen to always look and feel swimsuit-ready.

“I urge people to make your workout fun,” she advised. “Currently, I am doing a lot of bike riding. I like to do spinning classes and it’s just so fun.”

And when she can’t make time for an exercise class?

“I crank up the music and I dance around the house,” added Brinkley. “You don’t always have to get an expensive gym membership. The important thing is to keep moving, and to make it fun, and to have variety — it’s the spice of life.”