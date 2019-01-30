Bret Michaels’ daughter Raine named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist

Bret Michaels’ daughter Raine Michaels is making a major splash as the next sought-after swimsuit model.

The 18-year-old was just announced as one of the top six women moving forward in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search competition and the 55-year-old is one proud papa.

“My oldest daughter Raine works hard and is a kind, humble soul,” the rock star told People Magazine Wednesday. “She was really excited to be involved with Sports Illustrated. She is at college studying sports journalism and broadcasting. Raine knows all the girls worked hard to get there and is grateful to be in the top six!”

The publication noted the five other finalists include Books Nader, Jessica Aidi, Veronica Pomee, Erin Willerton and Manuela Alvarez.

The Poison lead singer previously gave Raine a special shout-out before she made her modeling debut in Miami last summer for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show.

“Raine — I want you to know I’m here at the hotel & need you to know you are loved & supported by all your family/friends 100%,” Michaels shared on Instagram. “I know you want to earn this on your own merit, so I will graciously see you right after.”

In August 2018, Raine told Fox News it’s always been a dream of hers to appear on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“Sports Illustrated has been one of my goals since I was probably 13 years old,” she said at the time. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated. I loved the magazine. Kate Upton is one of my biggest role models in life. I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines.”

“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” Raine continued. “There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful. That’s something I really wanted to be a part of because that’s what we need in the world today.”

Raine also revealed Michaels has been supportive of her modeling career over the years and was especially excited when she embarked on her journey to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit superstardom.

“He wants me to succeed in what I want to pursue in life,” she explained. “He wants me to succeed in whatever I want to pursue in life. He was so proud. He would call me like every second. He would go, ‘Oh my God, how are you doing? Are you so excited?’ Right before I went on, I was like ‘Dad, I have to go now.’ And he said, ‘Right, right, but I’m so excited for you! I’m waiting outside, I’ll see you right after!’ I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, OK.’

“I was talking to some of the girls [in the competition] and they were like, ‘My dad is so mad that I’m going to be walking in a bikini right now.’ And I’m like, it doesn’t have to be sexualized. It’s something you just want to do. You feel beautiful, you’re body confident and you want to show it. That’s amazing. My dad totally gets that, which is really cool because I know that not all dads do.”

Raine added that despite his rocker persona, Michaels was just like any other dad who was always by her side.

“Honestly, it was so normal,” she said about her childhood. “I didn’t think anything of it really. I thought going to a concert and meeting Lynyrd Skynyrd was normal. Obviously, it’s not, but I’ve had an amazing, incredible life. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

“He’s a regular dad,” she added. “We go to the beach, play football in the front yard — we just do regular things. But it’s been really cool just getting to meet a lot of people through what he’s done. Anytime that he can be home, he is… And I have gone on tour with him before. But anytime he’s not touring, even if it’s just for two days, he’ll be home with us.”