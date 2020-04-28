Sophie Turner had one hilarious condition for Joe Jonas before they dated

Life is a series of deals to be made, and Joe Jonas unearthed one of the biggest he’s ever completed -- and this agreement he shook on with his now-wife Sophie Turner in order to get her to initially agree to date him.

The Jonas Brothers crooner connected with late-night host James Corden during Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” and made the epic revelation that Turner, 24, placed quite the stipulation on him if she was to move forward in a relationship with Jonas.

"Sophie, she said, 'Look, if we're going to get married' -- and it was actually, 'If you're going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters,'" the 30-year-old recalled of Turner, whom he started dating in 2016.

He continued: "Because every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that don't know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play ‘Harry Potter,’ all of them."

"So I watched them all, I fell in love with it," Jonas added. "And I was like, 'Well, look, my rule is that you have to watch ‘Lord of the Rings.' So we've been binge-watching ‘Lord of the Rings’ during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun."

Although the “Sucker” singer can’t get enough of delving back into his childhood to build epic Lego sets with his wife, he admitted that Turner is "the talented one when it comes to Legos" and said he holds court “by sorting the different pieces.”

According to Jonas, the pair are becoming "Lego Masters" in their own right, and he humble-bragged that they’ve been killing their builds.

"So we've done three ‘Lord of the Rings’ Legos, we've done Hogwarts, the castle, which is, like, 7,000 pieces, the Batmobile, and ‘Stranger Things.’ So we're running out of options at this point," he said.

Later in their chat, Jonas opened up about his and Turner’s upcoming wedding anniversary -- their first since tying the knot in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 last year.

Their ceremony was even officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"We legally got married in Vegas, so it's our Vegas anniversary," he said. "We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or we'd have a big dinner. We were that nauseating couple, but now I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

Coincidentally, the pair would hold a second, more traditional wedding ceremony some two months after their Vegas nuptials. Jonas said the Vegas experience holds a special place in his heart.

"But the Vegas one, I think we would have gone back to Vegas,” he added. “So if you can keep a secret, I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ setup, so we could do a nightclub."