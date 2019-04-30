‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner shares fiancé Joe Jonas’ sweet note to her

Love is in the air!

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner recently shared a sweet note her finacé Joe Jonas penned to her upon her return from Paris, where the actress was on a press tour for her soon-to-be-released movie “X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

“I love U Bub! I am so glad you are back,” the note, which was posted to Turner’s Instagram story on Sunday, reads, according to a screengrab from Us Weekly.

“Best way to wake up,” the actress, 23, captioned the image. “I love you too @joejonas.”

Turner, who announced her engagement to the Jonas Brothers singer in October 2017, revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in March that she and Jonas, 29, met online.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” she said. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

“He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest,” she continued. “You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone in March, Turner was probed on why she got engaged “so young.”

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22 [now 23]. I feel like 27, 28,” she said in response.

Questioned further about her mention of girls, Turner said: “Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”