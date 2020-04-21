Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas donate meals to health care workers in Los Angeles

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas said thank you to health care workers on the frontlines in Los Angeles by donating 100 meals to a local hospital.

On Monday, the nonprofit Fueling the Fearless posted a photo to its Instagram account and expressed its thanks for the meals, which were from Aliki’s Greek Taverna.

"BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support," the caption read.

"The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten," it continued. "Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal let’s them know we are all in this together."

Fueling the Fearless helps the "tireless hospital workers at the front lines of COVID-19, while helping locally-owned restaurants stay open and running."

Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, are quarantining together in Los Angeles. The couple married in July 2019 in France.

Earlier this month, Turner admitted to Conan O'Brien that she's "kind of loving" being isolated at home.

"I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day, I would, so this is great for me," the actress said. "I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

"All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home," she said. "It's great."

The two then discussed whether Turner and Jonas have struggled to spend so much time together.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor," Turner said. "Joe's a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me, so it's like prison for him but it's great for me."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.