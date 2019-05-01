Billboard Music Awards: Social media erupts as Imagine Dragons tops Queen as top rock band

Some fans are upset after Imagine Dragons bested the iconic rock band Queen to take home the coveted Top Rock Artist honor Wednesday evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“Imagine dragons won a rock award over queen, one of the best rock bands of all time, tweeted one social media user, while many others echoed the same frustration with the decision.

“What kind of world gives best rock band to @Imaginedragons over Queen?” wrote another viewer.

Tweeted one person: "OVER QUEEN??? Are you kidding me? Don’t get me wrong they are a great group but Queen is the epitome of rock. They were selling out arena throughout the world before the guys were thought of. Adam can out sing thhe rest of the nominees combined. Give me a break."

"Was watching hockey so I only just learned that Billboard nominated Queen for an award they gave to Imagine Dragons. Do what you will with that information," wrote another individual.

"Had The Billboard music awards playing in the background and the only part I saw was Imagine Dragons beating Queen for Top Rock Artist. I immediately flip the channel in protest," tweeted one viewer.

The Las Vegas collective also beat out Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots and Lovelytheband on their way to securing the Billboard nod.

The Imagine Dragons secured the number one spot on Billboard Magazine’s Top Rock Artist Chart of 2018, with Queen hitting number six and the Beatles coming in at number 10.

During their acceptance, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, 31, also used his platform to advocate for the LGBTQ community and call out conversion therapy laws in the United States.

"I just want to take this moment to say that there are still 34 states that don't have laws banning conversion therapy,” said the singer. “On top of that, 58% of our LGBTQ population live in those states."

"This can change, but it’s going to take all of us talking to our state legislature, pushing forward laws to protect our LGBTQ youth," he continued. "We’ve seen with conversion therapy that our LGBTQ youth have double the rate of depression, triple the rate of suicide after conversion therapy. It's not working, it needs to change."

Imagine Dragons was also nominated for Top Rock Album with “Origins,” as well as two nominations for Top Rock Song with “Natural” and “Whatever It Takes.”