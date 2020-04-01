J.K. Rowling launches 'Harry Potter At Home' for families housebound by coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Harry Potter fans rejoice!

J.K. Rowling is hoping a dose of magic will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author has launched an online initiative, Harry Potter At Home, which features quizzes, games and other activities.

For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter's and the Sorcerer's Stone”).

Rowling's British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter website and to their own websites.

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic," Rowling said in a statement Wednesday.

“I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

