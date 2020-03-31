James Corden on coronavirus anxiety: 'Tougher than I ever thought'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

James Corden addressed his fans and viewers about the anxiety he's been feeling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The host of the "Late Late Show" spoke directly to the camera on Monday while in his temporary home set and admitted he's been experiencing "incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness."

“I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would," Corden said. "I found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I allow myself to think of family back home in England or my friends or people I love."

“You feel so out of control in it all and it feels so beyond our comprehension that I found I get overwhelmed with sadness in it all, really,” he continued.

Corden added that he knows many other people around the world are feeling the same uncertainties and stresses -- “What I’ve realized is that it’s okay, it’s alright to feel a bit sad; it’s okay to feel anxious and the best thing we can all do is try and breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place and think, ‘What can I do to help someone else feeling like this?"

“Talking to you now has made me feel a bit lighter, and I found that when I’ve called friends or FaceTimed my parents or sisters, reaching out to someone else you think might be struggling, too, is the best thing we can do right now. Because we will absolutely get through this. That’s why we wanted to make this show, to share in these feelings together.”

Corden and his team have transformed his Los Angeles garage into a makeshift soundstage and the Emmy winner hosted "Homefest: A Late Late Show Special," which was meant to "to bring some joy and some music into your home at what is without a question one of the strangest and scariest moments in all our lives."

It featured performances via webcam by Dua Lipa, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, and BTS.

Other late-night shows such as “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” have also suspended production.