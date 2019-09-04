Teen cancer patient who got surprise visit from Jonas Brothers: 'It all started as a joke'

A 16-year-old Pennsylvania cancer patient and Jonas Brothers fan joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday after receiving the surprise of a lifetime when the bandmates visited her in the hospital.

Lily Jordan had to miss the Jonas Brothers' concert in Hershey, Pa., to undergo chemotherapy treatment, so she wrote to the band on Instagram to let them know about the disappointing turn of events.

“It was so surreal. It was crazy and it all started out as something of a joke,” Jordan said about Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas surprising her at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, just across the street from the “Happiness Begins” concert venue.

“@Jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo :/ If ya’ll wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room #,” Jordan wrote on Instagram on Aug. 30.

Jordan’s plea worked and on Saturday, shortly before the brothers hit the stage, they stopped by for a surprise visit.

“I think it kept building more and more traction,” Jordan said. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., saw the post and reposted it on his Facebook page.

The trio signed autographs and posed for photos, and Jordan even gave Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, a handmade “Game of Thrones”-themed bracelet. Jordan said she “loved” Turner.

Jordan followed up on their visit with a message for the Jonas Brothers: “Thank you so much. Literally, have no idea how much it means to me. It was the most incredible thing ever."

Seventeen weeks ago, Jordan shared with her followers on the @ljsworkinprogress Instagram page that her cancer relapsed, and she has a tumor in her lung that was pushing up against her diaphragm and causing pain.

She started chemotherapy in May, and revealed that it was her sixth recurrence of osteosarcoma, but that her tumor had shrunk by almost 50 percent after two rounds of treatment.

Fox News Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.