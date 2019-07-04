Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share adorable first official photo from their wedding day

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoyed their first marriage ceremony so much, they did it again.

The Jonas Brothers staple and “Game of Thrones” star shared identical photos to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday, revealing the first official images from their traditional second wedding ceremony in France.

KATHERINE MCPHEE SAYS SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS 'ARE JUST TWO YACHTS OVER' TO DIVERT PAPARAZZI

In the black-and-white photo, Jonas and Turner are seen walking up the aisle following what looked to be a beautiful ceremony. The pair are hand-in-hand and have huge grins plastered on their faces as they bask in the jubilation from attendees.

Turner was draped in a traditional Louie Vuitton gown while Jonas looked sharp, donning a simple triple black tuxedo.

While Turner, 23, and Jonas’ French connection marked their second nuptials ceremony, the sprightly couple initially exchanged vows in Las Vegas on May 1 in an impromptu wedding following the Billboard Music Awards where Jonas, 29, blazed the stage with brothers Nick and Kevin. It was at this ceremony where the newlyweds elected to swap Ring Pops instead of customary wedding bands.

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR SOPHIE TURNER HONORS SANSA STARK, SAYS SHE AND JOE JONAS SPLIT BRIEFLY

The pair arrived in France a week before the wedding to get a jump on exploring the romantic sights of Paris and gathering with guests as they flew into town, according to People. The outlet reported Jonas and Turner donned matching red outfits at their rehearsal dinner, while other guests dressed in all white.

The young couple first announced their engagement in October 2017 with another pair of matching Instagram images. “She said yes,” Jonas captioned the close-up image of Turner’s left hand resting on his as she showed off her massive rock.