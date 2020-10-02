Sharon Stone, 62, jokes that her dating life is 'like a comedy'

Sharon Stone made an unforgettable impression when she took a seat in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” -- a film that made her a Hollywood sex symbol.

The actress recently joked to Closer Weekly that despite her sizzling status, her love life these days is "like a comedy.” The star shared she was kicked off of the dating app Bumble last year because no one believed it was really her.

“I wish I’d stayed kicked off it!” chuckled the 62-year-old.

Stone, who is a proud mom to three sons, said she has a more relaxed approached to dating now that’s she’s older.

“I think you have to choose how you want to age,” she explained in the outlet's new issue currently on newsstands. “I’m sure that I have my own destiny, and I’m now trying to meet it with as much integrity as I can, and be as open to growth as I can be.”

As for being a sex symbol, Stone is aware it’s a title she will always carry.

“It’s very hard to shake,” she told the outlet. “Marilyn Monroe did movies that really mattered like ‘Bus Stop’ [but] everybody expects you to be that all the time… I mean, I never thought I was that sexy!”

In February, Stone announced she was single, and once again, ready to mingle.

“It’s open now," Stone told Entertainment Tonight about her Bumble account being restored. “I’m open for business!”

Stone was told that her account was blocked after several users reported that it was a fake profile, and she has her own theory as to why.

"I think that I said no to a couple of people that thought that it would be a nice way to be not-so-kind back," said the "Basic Instinct" star. "I think some people don't like to hear, 'No, no I don't want to go out with you.'"

At the time, Stone said that things on the app are "going OK."

"I'm actually having a nice time," said Stone. "I've met a couple of nice people, and I've actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that."

Despite being an Oscar-nominated, world-famous movie star, Stone was looking for a loving relationship, just like anyone else on the app.

"I'm looking for someone who wants to have a caring and compassionate and loving relationship like anybody else," she shared.

