Sharon Stone says a producer told her to sleep with 'Basic Instinct' co-star to build 'chemistry'

Sharon Stone is looking back on her most famous film.

The 63-year-old star has reflected on the production of "Basic Instinct" in her upcoming memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice."

In an excerpt exclusively published by Vanity Fair, the actress claimed that she was told to sleep with a co-star to build chemistry.

"I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open," she recalled. "He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f--- my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry."

She did not name the producer that offered her such instructions, but only four producers are listed on IMDb: William S. Beasley, Louis D'Esposito, Mario Kassar and Alan Marshall.

Stone's rep and Kassar declined to comment, Marshall could not be reached and Beasley and D'Esposito did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

She also did not reveal which co-star was being referenced in the advice, but her character does have sexual relationships with several people, including with Michael Douglas' character. Douglas' reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stone told the producer: "It was my job to act and I said so."

She also discussed the now-infamous and very revealing scene in the movie in which she uncrosses her legs while sitting in a chair, flashing what's beneath her dress.

"After we shot Basic Instinct, I got called in to see it. Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project," said Stone. "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, 'We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'

The actress said that she "slapped" director Paul Verhoeven "across the face" following the screening and called her lawyer, Marty Singer, who said she could get an injunction.

"First, at that time, this would give the film an X rating. Remember, this was 1992, not now, when we see erect penises on Netflix. And, Marty said, per the Screen Actors Guild, my union, it wasn’t legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion. Whew, I thought," Stone wrote. "After the screening, I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?"

The Oscar nominee added: "But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

Reps for Verhoeven did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.