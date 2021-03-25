Sharon Stone defends 'brilliant' actors who have meltdowns on movie sets

Sharon Stone defended actors who have on-set blowups.

The actress appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday to talk about her upcoming book "The Beauty of Living Twice." During the interview, the host asked the star about the best advice she learned as an actress throughout her long career.

Stone explained that she tries to work with directors who understand that actors need their own space to get into the emotional places their characters need to be in, which often means finding privacy or a distraction from the "chaos" of a working set.

That’s when the actress noted that she understands why celebrities will sometimes "snap" on set when they’re asked to juggle too many balls at once.

"Are there any instances where you talk about snapping in here," Colbert says while gesturing towards Stone’s book. "Do you a particular snap that you want to atone for or a snap that you felt ‘no that was entirely justified?’"

"I would not say so much for myself, but I can certainly say that I see with such brilliant actors like, maybe, Christian Bale, who completely transforms himself into someone else, whether he’s playing George Bush or playing an anorexic or an OCD stockbroker, he becomes a different person and people want to get up in his business while he’s trying to completely transform into another person," she responded. "And then he’s like ‘get away from me’ and then they want to criticize him for not being available to them. I find that a little… you know, maybe they should just grow up."

Bale infamously had a meltdown while on the set of "Terminator: Salvation" that was leaked online. The audio clip heard the actor berate and threaten to beat up someone who was working on the set after they changed a lighting rig at the wrong moment, distracting the actor from his scene.

However, the "Dark Knight" actor isn’t the only celebrity to have audio of an on-set tirade leaked to the public. Most recently, Tom Cruise was the subject of a leak after the 58-year-old action star tore into the crew working on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after he allegedly noticed some people not observing COVID-19 guidelines.

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers," he shouted. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f--king gone."