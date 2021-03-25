Sharon Stone tears into cancel culture: ‘The stupidest thing I have ever seen happen’

Sharon Stone has had it with cancel culture.

The "Basic Instinct" star, 63, said as much on Thursday when she joined SiriusXM’s "Just Jenny" and opened up to radio host Jenny Hutt, who asked Stone her feelings on celebrities and people in general being "afraid to have real conversations."

"I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen," Stone fumed while discussing her new book, "The Beauty of Living Twice," which is scheduled to be released on March 30.

"I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it's offensive to you, it's a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other," Stone continued.

The outspoken actress expressed that "we all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything" and thus, folks should "give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding."

Added Stone: "Stop being so small."

Hutt agreed with Stone’s premise and the actress pressed further that "the world is bigger."

"People have done so much more than one sentence," Stone said.

At the end of the day, Stone urges everyone to "grow up" and "grow some empathy."

On Wednesday, Stone appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and during the interview, revealed the best advice she learned as an actress throughout her long career.

While Stone told the late-night host that she tries to work with directors who understand the needs of a performer, she also gets why certain talent in the business lash out in order to get their way.

"Are there any instances where you talk about snapping in here," Colbert says while gesturing towards Stone’s book. "Do you [have] a particular snap that you want to atone for or a snap that you felt, 'No that was entirely justified?’"

"I would not say so much for myself, but I can certainly say that I see with such brilliant actors like, maybe, Christian Bale, who completely transforms himself into someone else, whether he’s playing George Bush or playing an anorexic or an OCD stockbroker, he becomes a different person and people want to get up in his business while he’s trying to completely transform into another person," she responded.

She added: "And then he’s like, Get away from me,’ and then they want to criticize him for not being available to them. I find that a little… you know, maybe they should just grow up."