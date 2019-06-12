Selena Gomez reveals what Bill Murray whispered to her during viral moment on Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Selena Gomez finally revealed what her “The Dead Don’t Die” co-star Bill Murray whispered to her on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Last month, Gomez showed some skin at the soon-to-be-released movie’s premiere. The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer wore a white, two-piece Louis Vuitton slit dress and dazzled photographers with Bulgari diamonds. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and opted for natural-looking eye makeup and red lips at the event. The appearance marked both Gomez’s debut at the festival and her biggest red carpet event of the year, Elle reported at the time.

During the event, photographers were quick to snap photos of Murray seemingly whispering something to Gomez. The secretive exchange quickly went viral. On Tuesday night, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gomez finally revealed what Murray, 68, said to her.

Host Jimmy Fallon, after showing Gomez a photo of the viral moment, noted many fans were wondering what was said.

"It wasn’t even—first off, that kind of looks weird," Gomez began. "But he was just saying dumb things, like he would just lean in and be like, ‘You look great tonight.’ And then he’d look back seriously and be like, ‘Where are you from?’ And I would just sit there, and I’m trying to be poised. It was fine.”

Gomez added: “That’s what he did with all the time. In press conferences, he’d try to hit me with things. Yeah, it’s just he’s fun. He’s a big kid."

The singer later went on to tell Fallon she recently completed her upcoming new album, which she said is pop-centric.

“I have to do a few finishing things with it but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that ‘how was I going to capture that?’ and ‘how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?’ So I just kept going, and I’m relieved,” she said.

Gomez’s last album — “Revival” — was released in 2015. And the star has been through a lot since that time. In the summer of 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant due to her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease Lupus. Just over a year later, in October 2018, she was hospitalized and entered a treatment facility for anxiety and depression. The month before, she announced she was taking a break from social media. In January, she returned, sharing a series of black-and-white photos of herself on Instagram.

Separately, Murray revealed at "The Dead Don't Die" premiere in New York that he initially misjudged Gomez, now saying he likes her "very much" and would "bring her home" to his mother if she was still alive.

