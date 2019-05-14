Selena Gomez shows some skin at Cannes Film Festival in sleek white dress with thigh-high slit

Talk about a jaw-dropping moment! Selena Gomez stunned on the red carpet Tuesday at the highly-anticipated Cannes Film Festival.

The appearance marked both Gomez’s debut at the festival and her biggest red carpet event of the year, per Elle.

SELENA GOMEZ SPEAKS ON MENTAL HEALTH, SAYS THERAPY IS ‘HARD BUT AMAZING’

The actress wasn’t afraid to show some skin at the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die” — her upcoming movie alongside Adam Driver, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, among others — either. The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer wore a white, two-piece Louis Vuitton slit dress and dazzled photographers with Bulgari diamonds, according to Elle. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and opted for natural-looking eye makeup and red lips at the event.

Earlier Tuesday, Gomez took to Instagram with candid photos of herself.

“Hi Cannes…you’re very pretty,” she captioned the post.

The actress’ debut comes after Gomez in April gave the first-ever interview on Coach’s new “Dream It Real” podcast. At the time, she spoke on a variety of topics, such as her upcoming album, the importance of female friendships and mental health. Gomez has been the face of the leather brand since 2016.

Specifically, on mental health, Gomez opened up about her time in therapy.

“I am a believer of therapy,” the former Disney Channel star said. “I think that I have had opportunities where I kind of reflect on the younger me and I think that a lot of the times I wish I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done a lot of things and maybe experienced things a little differently.”

“Therapy is hard,” said the podcast host in response. “It is ... but it’s amazing,” Gomez replied.

SELENA GOMEZ’S INSTAGRAM BIKINI SNAP STUNS CELEBRITIES AFTER SINGER UNVEILS TRANSPLANT-INSPIRED DESIGN

Gomez ​​​was hospitalized and entered a treatment facility in October 2018 for anxiety and depression. The month before, she announced she was taking a break from social media. In January, she returned, sharing a series of black-and-white photos of herself on Instagram.

"It’s been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she wrote at the time. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.