Bill Murray open to doing another ‘Ghostbusters’ movie, says franchise ‘paid for my son’s college’

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Calling all “Ghostbusters” fans: Dr. Peter Venkman — a.k.a. actor Bill Murray — is open to catching supernatural beings once more.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Murray revealed he would be willing to participate in the new “Ghostbusters” movie directed by Jason Reitman — the son of the franchise’s original director Ivan Reitman — which is reportedly slated to hit the big screen in 2020. The film will not have ties to the all-female 2016 “Ghostbusters” film, per Entertainment Weekly.

“This franchise paid for my son’s college,” Murray candidly told IndieWire. “We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

Murray went on to say his relationship with the original 1984 cast (he referred to Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts, specifically) connected him to the franchise.

Actor Bill Murray poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Dead Don't Die' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Actor Bill Murray poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Dead Don't Die' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

“They’re wonderful people,” he said. “Danny [Ackroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts — they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

As Screen Rant notes, the 68-year-old, up until this point, has previously expressed disinterest in making a third “Ghostbusters” movie. That said, he did make a cameo in the 2016 version — primarily due to his friendship with actresses Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy.

“I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie,” he told the publication. “I felt like, OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people. So I did that one and I would do this next one.”

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.