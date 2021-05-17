Scarlett Johansson slimed by husband Colin Jost during MTV Movie and TV Awards speech

Scarlett Johansson was on the receiving end of a messy prank during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star, 36, was rattling off her acceptance speech after winning the generation award when her husband, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost dumped a bowl of bright green slim on his wife’s head.

She paused, shocked before saying: "What the f---?"

"MTV!" responded the "Weekend Update" host. "You got slimed!"

"That’s Nickelodeon," she snapped back, referencing the Kids Choice Awards, which frequently sees celebrities get blasted with slime on stage.

Jost responded: "S---. I’m very, very sorry."

The comedian reached out to remove some of the goo from his wife’s hair prompting her to say: "Don’t touch me! Let me do it. Where did you even get this?"

"I love you, Amazon," Jost said.

The two married in Oct. 2020

Disney+’s "WandaVision" was the night’s big winner, taking home four awards including the coveted best show award. The Marvel project also won best performance in a show for star Elizabeth Olsen, best villain for Kathryn Hahn, and best fight for when the two squared off.

Marvel had a big night, as "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" took home two awards as well. The show won best duo for Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s titular characters. Mackie also won best hero.

Chadwick Boseman won best performance in a movie, continuing his streak of wins for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom." The late actor swept nearly all major awards for his final live-action performance before his tragic passing, though shocking lost both the Oscar and BAFTA to Anthony Hopkins.

Johansson will star in "Black Widow" in July, presumably her final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will follow the star’s Natasha Romanoff as she returns to her roots while on the run from the US government.