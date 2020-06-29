Anthony Mackie calls for more diversity on Marvel sets: 'It really bothered me'

Anthony Mackie is speaking out.

The actor, 41, recently joined Daveed Diggs for a virtual version of Variety's Actors on Actors series, in which he opened up about the diversity -- or lack thereof -- within Marvel Studio's films.

The actors were talking about the Black Lives Matter movement when Diggs, 38, asked Mackie how he's "interacting with the moment."

"When 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' comes out, I'm the lead of the show. When 'Snowpiercer' came out, you're the lead of the show. We definitely have the power and the ability to ask those questions," Mackie stated.

"It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies now where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

Mackie is set to star in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+ in the coming months, which will make him one of the only black people to lead a project within Marvel Studio's cinematic universe, in addition to Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther."

The "Detroit" star said that there's only been one black producer involved with the Marvel movies, Nate Moore, who worked on "Black Panther."

"But then, when you do 'Black Panther,' you have a black director, black producer, a black costume designer, a black stunt choreographer," Mackie said. "And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else, because if you only can hire the black people for the black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

The actor said he's now pushing Marvel to "hire the best person for the job."

"Even if it means we're going to get the best two women, we're going to get the best two men. Fine. I'm cool with those numbers for the next 10 years," he explained.

"Because, it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their resume to get them other jobs. If we've got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out ... And that's something as artists, as leading men, that we can go in and push for."