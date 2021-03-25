Scarlett Johansson jokes about being the subject of controversy in the past: 'I made a career out of it'

Scarlett Johansson is speaking out about her past controversies and what she’s learned from them.

The actress discussed the many moments in her career in which she faced public backlash, admitting that she hasn’t always handled the situations in a way she’s currently proud of. Johansson sat down for an interview with the U.K. outlet The Gentlewoman in which she was asked directly about the many mishaps in her career thus far.

"Yeah," she joked. "I’ve made a career out of it."

Jokes aside, the star is now willing to admit that some of her more public gaffes could have been handled better. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s learned how to be more subdued in her public persona going forward.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON CLARIFIES COMMENTS ABOUT POLITICALLY CORRECT CASTING

"I’m going to have opinions about things, because that’s just who I am," she told the outlet.

Johansson added: "I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they’re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, Wow, I was really off mark there, or I wasn’t looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate."

The star’s first public scandal occurred after she was cast as the main character in the big-screen adaptation of the popular manga "Ghost in the Shell" in 2017. At the time, many thought that Johansson agreeing to take on the role took the character, which was originally an Asian character, and whitewashed it.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON ON POLITICALLY CORRECT CASTING: 'I SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO PLAY ANY PERSON'

In 2019, she received further backlash for agreeing to play the part of a transgender man in the film "Rub & Tug."

After backlash for the casting decision and intense pressure from social media about not having a trans actor play the part, Johansson dropped out of the film. However, before that, she outraged many in the LGBTQ community by telling As If magazine that she didn’t agree with the outcry.

"You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job," she explained at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Finally, the actress has routinely faced criticism for her continued support and collaboration with Woody Allen amid renewed attention being paid to the allegations of molestation brought against him by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can be reactive. I can be impatient. That doesn’t mix that great with self-awareness," the star concluded in her latest interview.