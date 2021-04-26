Chadwick Boseman's family says late actor was not snubbed at Oscars

Chadwick Boseman’s family says not so fast on calling the late star not winning an Oscar a snub.

Boseman's brother, Derrick Boseman, told TMZ that the "Black Panther" star was not a victim of funny business on Sunday, and while Boseman certainly deserved the Academy Award for his performance in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," best actor winner, Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won the honor, was a worthy nomination.

The outlet said the Boseman family wishes the "The Father" star congratulations for winning the accolade.

"I’m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won," the Boseman brother told the gossip site. The late star had earned a Golden Globe in the same category this year.

Hopkins wasn’t in attendance at Union Station in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday and also was a no-show in the virtual pressroom backstage.

However, on Monday, Hopkins mentioned Boseman in his acceptance speech from Wales.

"Good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the Academy and thank you," Hopkins said.

"And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early and again thank you all very much," he concluded. "I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died in 2020 at age 43 from cancer.

The Boseman family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.