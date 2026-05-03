Santana lead vocalist dead at 79

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Alex Ligertwood, a Santana lead singer, died Friday in Los Angeles, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 79.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

Ligertwood served as the band's lead vocalist over five different iterations, beginning in 1979 through 1994.

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"It’s with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years, we knew each other for 36 years," his wife Shawn Brogan shared online.

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"Alex passed peacefully in his sleep with his doggy Bobo by his side yesterday."

Shawn noted how Alex was "loved by so many" in her statement posted on social media.

"If you knew him, you loved him. He touched so many with his extraordinary voice," she noted. "He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us.

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"He performed his last show just two weeks ago. I’m grateful for that. He did it his way, on his terms, till the end. I will always love you, my sweet Alex. Rest in peace."

She added, "Soar and sing with the angels, my love. Please keep me & his family, Lynn & Stewart Locke,Alex, Jenny, Kali, Merci & Marilo in your prayers."

The Scottish musician first joined Santana in 1979, and was credited as the lead vocalist in a number of songs, including "You Know That I Love You," "Winning," and "All I Ever Wanted."

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The accomplished guitarist also earned writing credits for Santana songs including "The Nile," "Make Somebody Happy," and "Somewhere in Heaven."

In addition to his work with Santana, Ligertwood performed with the Jeff Beck Group and Oblivion Express. He also made appearances with the Average White Band and David Sancious.