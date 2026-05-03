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Santana lead vocalist dead at 79

Alex Ligertwood joined Santana in 1979 and co-wrote a number of songs with the band

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Alex Ligertwood, a Santana lead singer, died Friday in Los Angeles, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 79.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

Ligertwood served as the band's lead vocalist over five different iterations, beginning in 1979 through 1994.

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Alex Ligertwood sings on stage.

Alex Ligertwood served as one of Santana's lead singers from 1979-94. (Garry Clarke)

"It’s with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years, we knew each other for 36 years," his wife Shawn Brogan shared online.

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"Alex passed peacefully in his sleep with his doggy Bobo by his side yesterday."

Shawn noted how Alex was "loved by so many" in her statement posted on social media.

Alex Ligertwood sings with Carlos Santana

Alex Ligertwood contributed to a number of Santana hits through the years. (Garry Clarke)

"If you knew him, you loved him. He touched so many with his extraordinary voice," she noted. "He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us.

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"He performed his last show just two weeks ago. I’m grateful for that. He did it his way, on his terms, till the end. I will always love you, my sweet Alex. Rest in peace."

Alex Ligertwood sings with Jorge Santana

Alex Ligertwood is credited as lead vocalist on Santana songs such as "Hold On," "Winning," and "All I Ever Wanted." (Tom Mosenfelder)

She added, "Soar and sing with the angels, my love. Please keep me & his family, Lynn & Stewart Locke,Alex, Jenny, Kali, Merci & Marilo in your prayers."

The Scottish musician first joined Santana in 1979, and was credited as the lead vocalist in a number of songs, including "You Know That I Love You," "Winning," and "All I Ever Wanted."

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Alex Ligertwood attends golf event.

Alex Ligertwood died in Los Angeles. (John Schearer)

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The accomplished guitarist also earned writing credits for Santana songs including "The Nile," "Make Somebody Happy," and "Somewhere in Heaven."

In addition to his work with Santana, Ligertwood performed with the Jeff Beck Group and Oblivion Express. He also made appearances with the Average White Band and David Sancious.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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