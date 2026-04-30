Outlaw country singer David Allan Coe dead at 86

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Country music singer David Allan Coe died at 86 years old on Wednesday.

Coe’s widow, Kimberly, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.

"One of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time [and] never to be forgotten," she told the outlet. "My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I'll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either."

A representative for Coe told The Music Universe the singer died in intensive care at around 5 p.m. EST.

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"David is a musical treasure," the representative said, adding that Coe "appreciated all of the fans."

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Coe was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, and had a troubled youth, spending time in correctional facilities, according to his website biography.

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After his release, he moved to Nashville to pursue music and released his debut album, "Penitentiary Blues," in 1970.

He went on to write songs for other artists, including Tanya Tucker’s No. 1 hit "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" in 1973.

Coe later found solo success, including a top 10 hit with "You Never Even Called Me By My Name" in 1975.

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He released additional albums, including "Nothing Sacred" in 1978 and "Underground Album" in 1982, and saw further success in the 1980s with hits like "The Ride" and "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile."

Coe also collaborated on "Rebel Meets Rebel," a project with members of the heavy metal band Pantera that blended country and metal.

Known as the "outlaw’s outlaw," Coe drew controversy for lyrics involving drug use and explicit content.

According to Rolling Stone, Coe faced financial troubles in the mid-2010s and pleaded guilty in 2015 to tax-related charges. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes.

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He also dealt with several health issues in recent years, including COVID-19 in 2021, according to Whiskey Riff.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Coe's representatives for comment.