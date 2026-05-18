Spencer Pratt dubs himself the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' in spoof campaign video for LA mayor race

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has dubbed himself the newest "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

In a spoof of Will Smith’s "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song to the beloved 90s sitcom, Pratt raps the story of how the L.A. fires forced him to abandon his Pacific Palisades home and cruise around the streets of Los Angeles with his Airstream in tow.

"In West Los Angeles, Palisades, in my backyard is where I spent most of my days," Pratt rhymes, as seen on X. "Feeding humming birds, relaxing all cool, avoiding all the bums outside of the school/When a couple politicians, who were up to no good, started making trouble in my neighborhood/I got in one little fire and my mom got scared, and she said you are moving in with Harvey Levin in Bel Air."

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At one point, Pratt spray paints, "They let us burn!" on a barricade wall, before pulling up to the swanky Hotel Bel-Air.

"I moved to my kingdom, I was finally there, to sit at my throne as the Prince of Bel-Air," he concluded the song.

"Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down," he captioned the post.

Fans and critics were quick to share their thoughts.

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"This is simply awesome," one wrote. "Your campaign continues to pump out hilarious media that your competitors simply can’t match. That’s why your odds of becoming the next mayor of Los Angeles keep climbing. Keep it up! Save LA now!"

"Iconic and all facts," another added, with one fan claiming Pratt is a "marketing genius."

Others have not been so impressed, however.

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"Just what LA needs is another failed tv star running for office," one user wrote on X.

"We’re not voting for another reality tv opportunist who needs a paycheck & attention," another added.

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Pratt, who announced his candidacy in January, has emphasized issues such as homelessness, public safety and government spending throughout his campaign, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

According to a KTLA poll last week, current Mayor Karen Bass appeared to be holding her lead in the primary election as Pratt and Nithya Raman also picked up support from previously undecided voters. Per a poll released Wednesday, Bass was leading the field in her re-election bid with 30% support, followed by Pratt at 22% and Councilwoman Raman with 19%.

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In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from Hollywood's elite.

Pratt's mayoral campaign has come under scrutiny as he fields various accusations, including questions over his current living situation.

The speculation intensified following reports he was not living in an Airstream trailer parked on the lot of his former California home. The former "Hills" star acknowledged he is not actively staying in the trailer despite suggesting he was in a recent mayoral campaign ad.

"Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?" Pratt wrote on X . "Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD."

"Funny how they never attack my policy ideas," the reality TV star added in a separate post. "They can only try to assassinate your character. They don’t wanna talk about my debate masterclass a week ago, they wanna talk about a reality show from a lifetime ago."

"That’s because they want the continued decline of the city," Pratt continued . "They are locked in an ideological death spiral and can’t shake it. Come at my policies or go sit back down on the back bench. I’m in the arena, son."

Pratt has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for the past month while his wife and kids have been staying in Carpinteria, California, sources told TMZ .

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.