Carlos Santana postpones Texas concert after suffering from dehydration

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone a concert in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday night after he was taken to a hospital for observation after he suffered dehydration, a representative for the musician confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed," Michael Jensen of Jensen Communications said. "Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon."

The concert was part of the 77-year-old musician's "Oneness Tour."

The Hall of Fame guitarist is still scheduled to play in Sugar Land, Texas, on Wednesday night, in Thackervile, Oklahoma, on Friday and Tulsa on Saturday.

Santana shared a video from his Monday night concert in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier Tuesday, writing, "To the Amazing fans in Albuquerque, NM. From our hearts, we wish to thank you for showing up with such beautiful energy and love in the cold & rain. You danced, you sang, and you braved the elements like true warriors of light. Your warmth and passion lit up the night more than any spotlight ever could. It was truly an honor to share our hearts music with you."

In January, the guitarist was also forced to postpone his Las Vegas residency because of an "accidental fall" at his home in Hawaii.

"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," a statement posted on Santana's social media by his representative Michael Vrionis said at the time. "He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully."

He added, "Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal," Vrionis added. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

His residency is now expected to take place in September at the end of his tour.

In 2022, he also canceled several concerts after suffering from heat exhaustion and collapsing during a show.