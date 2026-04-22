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Departed

Dave Mason, co-founder of legendary British rock band Traffic, dead at 79

The guitarist passed peacefully in his favorite chair after cooking dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, his family said

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Dave Mason, co-founder of the British rock band Traffic, has died. He was 79.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason," a statement on the musician's official Instagram read. "On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet."

"He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever."

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Dave Mason with Traffic

Dave Mason, co-founder of the British rock band, died on April 19. He was 79. (Getty Images)

In a statement to Deadline, the rock legend's representative said, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason."

"On Sunday, April 19, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, celebrated songwriter, musician, singer, and author, passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, NV."

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Dave Mason performing on stage at Winterland Arena in San Francisco

Dave Mason performs at the Winterland Arena in San Francisco, Calif., on April 27, 1974. (Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and the people he loved," the spokesperson added.

The cause of his death is unknown.

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Fans quickly flocked to social media to share their condolences.

British psychedelic progressive rock group Traffic posing for a photo

British psychedelic progressive rock group Traffic, from left to right: Stevie Winwood, Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood and Dave Mason, circa 1967. (Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"I am so sad to hear about his passing. He was a GOAT - amazing song writer, guitarist and performer. He will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to Winifred. May his memory be a blessing," one user wrote on Instagram.

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"From a long, long time fan, roadie, and believer in his messages… thank you, Mr. Dave Mason for sharing your talents, gifts, and soul energies with us all. Rest in purity," another added.

In 2024, Mason canceled his "Traffic Jam Tour" due to "a serious heart condition," according to Deadline. A year later, the guitarist announced his retirement, citing "ongoing health challenges."

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Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, and daughter Danielle, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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