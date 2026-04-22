Dave Mason, co-founder of legendary British rock band Traffic, dead at 79

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Mason, co-founder of the British rock band Traffic, has died. He was 79.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason," a statement on the musician's official Instagram read. "On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet."

"He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever."

PATRICK MULDOON, 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' AND 'MELROSE PLACE' STAR, DEAD AT 57 AFTER SUDDEN HEART ATTACK

In a statement to Deadline, the rock legend's representative said, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason."

"On Sunday, April 19, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, celebrated songwriter, musician, singer, and author, passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, NV."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2026

"Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and the people he loved," the spokesperson added.

The cause of his death is unknown.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans quickly flocked to social media to share their condolences.

"I am so sad to hear about his passing. He was a GOAT - amazing song writer, guitarist and performer. He will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to Winifred. May his memory be a blessing," one user wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"From a long, long time fan, roadie, and believer in his messages… thank you, Mr. Dave Mason for sharing your talents, gifts, and soul energies with us all. Rest in purity," another added.

In 2024, Mason canceled his "Traffic Jam Tour" due to "a serious heart condition," according to Deadline. A year later, the guitarist announced his retirement, citing "ongoing health challenges."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, and daughter Danielle, as well as several nieces and nephews.