Salma Hayek claps back at fan who claims she's had 'too much Botox'

Salma Hayek worded a clever response to a fan who accused her of using "too much Botox" in a recent sultry Instagram snap.

The 53-year-old actress shared a selfie in an undisclosed beach setting to Instagram on Tuesday, when a fan called her appearance into question.

"Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!" a fan wrote underneath the photo, showing the "Frida" actress in a magenta swimsuit as her hair flew in the wind.

"I don't have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time," Hayek clapped back.

The actress, who admitted to accidentally spilling water on rapper Eminem at the Oscars, also received dozens of compliments on the same snap.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe told Hayek she is "aging backwards," while multiple fans stressed it was "not time" for the actress to undergo any cosmetic enhancements.

"You look better than most 20 something year olds, me being one of them. love you," one fan complimented the star.

Another said: "This woman can do no wrong."

The post garnered over 350,000 likes in less than a day. While Hayek did not dish on where she was potentially vacationing, the star is no stranger when it comes to showing off her flawless looks on the beach.

Back in September, Hayek celebrated her 53rd birthday with a series of bikini snaps with her toes in the sand.

She told Town & Country last March that her good looks have absolutely nothing to do with any kind of plastic surgery.

“I haven’t done an-y-thing,” she admitted at the time. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

The Oscar-nominee also credits her success in life and her career with being a late bloomer. Hayek didn't marry until she was 39 and didn't become a mother to daughter Valentina until 41.

"I think I’m a better mother because I had her later. But I do get tired, I’m not going to lie," she admitted. As for her marriage to billionaire fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault, she called him "the best husband in the world."

