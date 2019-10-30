Salma Hayek accidentally posts makeup-free bikini pic with the wrong caption

Salma Hayek might have over 12 million Instagram followers but that certainly doesn't make her a pro at social media.

The actress, 53, posted a stunning bikini pic with the wrong caption. While enjoying her beach vacation, Hayek wanted to highlight her love of turtles but in her photo there wasn't a reptile in sight.

"I like #turtles on the beach. Me gustan las tortugas en la playa," she wrote.

Hayek later posted a second, more skin bearing shot of herself in a pink and red bikini — and this time with a live turtle.

"Oops... I posted the right caption but the wrong picture without the #turtle #ISuckAtSocialMedia. Vaya... escribí las palabras correctas pero me equivoqué de foto y puse una sin tortuga. Soy un caos para las redes sociales," she captioned the new post.

This is hardly the first time the star has been candid about showing off her body to highlight the complete lack of work she’s had done to maintain her looks after all these years.

She previously told Town & Country in March that her good looks have absolutely nothing to do with any kind of plastic surgery.

“I haven’t done an-y-thing,” she admitted at the time. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

The Oscar-nominee also credits her success in life and her career with being a late bloomer. Hayek didn't marry until she was 39 and didn't become a mother to daughter Valentina until 41.

"I think I’m a better mother because I had her later. But I do get tired, I’m not going to lie," she admitted. As for her marriage to billionaire fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault, she called him "the best husband in the world."

The Mexican-born entertainer's philosophy on life hasn't changed much. In 2017, she told The Edit, "I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me," she added.

Hayek also revealed aging has given her fresh insight into the secret of happiness in life.

“Being present and being inspired, especially by simple things,” said Hayek.

“My biggest ambition now is to become an organized person,” she explained. “It might seem like nothing, but I’m telling you, I’ve been trying it for 50 years and I still can’t do it.”

And while Hayek tries to stay positive, she still has her bad days like anyone else.

“When I’m unhappy, sometimes I become a b----,” she joked. “Sometimes I drink a beer. It works. Sometimes I take a bath … Another thing that helps is music. I like all kinds. I also meditate. I breathe. But first, I become a b----.”