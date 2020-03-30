Rita Wilson calls herself a 'COVID 19 survivor,' thanks God for good health after returning to Los Angeles

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rita Wilson called herself a “COVID 19 survivor” after returning home from quarantine in Australia in a lengthy post in which she thanked God for both her good health and continued success.

Rita and her husband, Tom Hanks, returned to the United States after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and isolating themselves in Australia for weeks. Now that they’re back home and feeling better, Wilson posted a lengthy note on Instagram about the ordeal in which she reflected on the significance that March 29 holds for her personally.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play ‘Fish In The Dark’ before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy,” the 63-year-old actress and musician wrote. “I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time.”

She added: “You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.”

The star also noted that March 29 marks the one year anniversary since she achieved a lifelong dream of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars,” she wrote.

March 29 also stands as the one year anniversary of her fourth album “Halfway to Home.”

“Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness,” she noted.

From there, Wilson’s Instagram caption expressed gratitude to God for her good health following her coronavirus diagnosis.

“All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she concluded. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Both Hanks and Wilson have been providing the public with health updates on their condition since they both announced on March 11 they’d tested positive for COVID-19. Wilson’s updates included a lighthearted rap video and the creation of a playlist titled “Quarantunes.”

Just days prior to their big move back to L.A., Wilson announced that she was still in quarantine but “feeling good.”

On March 28, Hanks took to Twitter to announce that they were back in the United States.

“Hey, Folks...We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx," the actor tweeted.