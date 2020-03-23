Tom Hanks takes to Twitter for coronavirus health update

Tom Hanks gave an update Sunday night on how he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are progressing after they were both diagnosed with the coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Hanks told his followers: “Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and has left more than 14,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 471, while infections passed 35,000.

The coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The pair tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, according to a statement he posted to Twitter that day.

Throughout his quarantine, Hanks has kept his fans and the public updated on his condition – including making an Instagram reference to his role as the iconic television personality Fred Rogers when he told his followers to “Look for the helpers,” a phrase his mother told him to do when he was in trouble.

Hanks’ sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, broke her silence about his diagnosis as she remains in Italy under quarantine on Wednesday, telling the Daily Mail: "I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still OK."

One week ago, Hanks told his Instagram followers: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks revealed. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."



