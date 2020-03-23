Rita Wilson raps to Naughty by Nature to fight off coronavirus quarantine boredom

Rita Wilson shared a video of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature in a desperate attempt to stave off her coronavirus quarantine boredom.

The singer and actress along with her husband, Tom Hanks, announced on March 11 that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 and were in quarantine in Australia because of it. They were eventually allowed to leave the hospital and return to their home in the area but remain in isolation.

On Sunday, Wilson shared a more than four-minute video with her followers on Instagram in which she begins by holding a copy of Orson Scott Card’s science fiction novel “Ender’s Game” up to the camera as if she’s reading it. In the background, Naughty By Nature’s 1993 hit “Hip Hop Hooray” plays.

As the lyrics kick in, Wilson drops the book and raps along to the song in its entirety. She doesn’t miss a single lyric, getting all the way to the end of the song before she holds the book back up. Rather than pretend to read this time, she looks to the camera and nods triumphantly before using the book to cover up her giggles.

“Quarantine Stir Crazy,” she captioned the video. “See it to believe it.”

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]

Wilson’s video quickly caught the attention of her celebrity friends, who took to the comments to compliment her on her rapping skills.

“Yessssssss R Greeky!” wrote Jennifer Aniston.

“Genius!!!” commented Lenny Kravitz.

“OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!!” wrote Kris Jenner.

"The best video EVER!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian added.

Wilson’s playful video was posted the same day her husband took to Twitter to give fans an update on their health and to call for his followers to shelter in place to help combat the rapidly spreading virus.

“Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone,” the star wrote. “Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and has left more than 14,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 471, while infections passed 35,000.

The coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker.

Fox News' Jack Durschlag contributed to this report.