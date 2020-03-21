Kevin Bacon talks Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis, reveals they exchanged emails

Kevin Bacon was just as surprised as the rest of the world to learn that his friend and fellow actor, Tom Hanks, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, in a new interview, Bacon has revealed that he's stayed in touch with his "Apollo 13" co-star and his wife, Rita Wilson, who also contracted the virus, via email.

"We have exchanged emails and they are very much in my thoughts," Bacon told Entertainment Tonight. "Crazy about the guy. He is not just an incredible actor, but a real great man, and Rita as well. I think it was interesting how somebody that is so beloved was so early [diagnosed]. I think now we are at a place where we are going to [hear about] a lot of people that are well known [getting coronavirus]."

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, continue to quarantine in Australia, where the couple first found out they contracted the virus. The couple had traveled to Queensland, where Hanks was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Bacon shared he was particularly impressed in how Hanks and Wilson shared their diagnoses. They were the first Hollywood stars to reveal their positive test results.

"But the way that he came right out with it, which by the way I don't think he needed to do, but he said, 'This is a real thing,' and he also said, 'We are going to be OK,' was very powerful and beautiful move on his part," he said. "I'm thinking about him everyday."

Earlier this week, Bacon championed the method of social distancing by launching an initiative using the hashtag #IStayHomeFor in a way to inspire his fans to share who they are staying home for as a means to not spread the virus to high-risk citizens.

As of Friday morning, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 275,000 worldwide. Over 19,000 of those cases exist in the United States.

