Rita Wilson says she's 'feeling good, still in quarantine' 2 weeks after testing positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks' wife has provided a health update two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rita Wilson and Hanks, both 63, revealed they contracted COVID-19 and have been in quarantine in Australia since around March 12. The actress and singer took to her Instagram on Thursday night to communicate with her fans.

"Still in quarantine. Feeling good today!" Wilson wrote. "BUT I think we need some new songs to update our Quarantunes playlist. Text me your suggestions!!"

Hanks' wife then shared a phone number fans can send a text to with song suggestions for her quarantine playlist she named "Quarantunes" during her first few days in isolation.

The singer has been spending her downtime while fighting the novel coronavirus writing songs and performing for her one million followers.

Meanwhile, Hanks has been keeping in contact with his famous friends, like Kevin Bacon, via email.

Hanks last posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, urging fans to join the Hollywood couple on Wednesday night for a virtual voter registration party with a photo of a dog sleeping on a couch.

"Whatever couch you're stuck on, join our voter registration #CouchParty!" the photo read.

When the two hit the one-week mark following their diagnosis, Hanks detailed the couple's symptoms.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks revealed. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Earlier this month, Hanks showed off a typewriter he's been using creatively while in quarantine and admitted he'd already lost six straight games of gim rummy to his wife.

Other Hollywood stars who have contracted the virus include Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, and most recently, Laura Bell Bundy.