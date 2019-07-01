Rick Springfield cancels Dominican Republic concert 'in an abundance of caution'

Rick Springfield has canceled his upcoming concert in the Dominican Republic "in an abundance of caution" and "well-being" for his fans, band and crew.

In a statement posted Monday on Twitter, the “Jessie’s Girl” singer revealed that he would be rescheduling the "Rick Springfield & Friends” fan getaway event -- which was originally set to take place in Punta Cana in November -- to the Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun, Mexico, in 2020. The exact dates for the new show have yet to be released.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation in the Dominican Republic,” the 69-year-old musician wrote. “In an abundance of caution and for the peace of mind and well-being of my fans, band and crew, the ‘Rick Springfield & Friends’ event in Punta Cana is being rescheduled to take place at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun in 2020. New dates will be determined as soon as possible. We hope to have this announcement within the next two weeks.”

Springfield went on to apologize to his fans for causing any inconvenience and noted that after the new concert dates are announced, guests who no are no longer able to attend will receive a full refund.

“While this decision has not been easy, the safety and well-being of our amazing fans, band and crew will always be the most important consideration in any situation,” he added. “Sending our love and best wishes to all of our friends in the Dominican Republic. Thank you for your patience while we work out the new details. Look forward to seeing you soon in Mexico! Rick."

As previously reported, the Dominican Republic, long one of the top Caribbean destinations for U.S. travelers, is in the spotlight for a rash of deaths of seemingly healthy people who succumbed under oddly similar circumstances.

Nearly a dozen Americans have died after vacationing in the Dominican Republic within the past year.

Fox News' Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.