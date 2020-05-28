What is Reese Witherspoon's net worth?

Reese Witherspoon has firmly entrenched herself into being respected as one of Hollywood’s brightest creative minds after an initial career track that mainly saw her as an on-screen talented performer.

The “Legally Blonde” star, 44, who once admitted that she nearly missed out on the career role, earned her first-ever producing credit on the sequel title after the first installment grossed over $140 million at the worldwide box office -- but for the showbiz staple, her net worth happens to top that.

For Witherspoon’s continuous efforts as an actress, producer and entrepreneur, she is estimated to be worth in the neighborhood of $240 million, according to Forbes -- landing her the 77th spot on the publication’s America’s richest self-made women’s list.

REESE WITHERSPOON, KERRY WASHINGTON DISH ON WHY THEY AREN’T GIVING UP THEIR PRODUCER VOICES ‘ANYTIME SOON’

Here's a look at her projects:

Witherspoon's business acumen has proven to be unmatched, as the “Walk the Line” actress built her Pacific Standard and Hello Sunshine production empire -- whose partner company is AT&T WarnerMedia -- with a focus on creating content that not only speaks to women but is helmed by talented women throughout its catalog, including the films “Gone Girl,” “Wild” and “Hot Pursuit.”

ZOË KRAVITZ SAYS 'SEX AND THE CITY' INSPIRED HER 'HIGH FIDELITY' LOOKS: 'IT WAS FUN TO SEE WHAT CARRIE WORE NEXT'

Take “Big Little Lies” for example. The dark comedy heavily sprinkled with murder and malice combines the talents of Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Maryl Streep, in addition to Witherspoon and a slew of other notable names, and aired for two seasons as an HBO original program.

In placing together the building blocks for her company, Weatherspoon specifically eschewed any funding or investments from Hollywood studios, which ultimately provided her with the leg up she needed to hold creative freedom over the projects the company develops.

REESE WITHERSPOON REVEALS SHE ALMOST LOST 'LEGALLY BLONDE' ROLE: 'THEY THOUGHT I WAS A SHREW'

According to IMDb, the production company is currently sitting on nearly 20 titles in any number of the various development stages for several streaming platforms.

The Academy Award-winner has parlayed that success into development deals with Apple TV on its original series “The Morning Show” and the original series “Little Fires Everywhere," which was adapted for Hulu and features Kerry Washington as a co-executive producer and star.

REESE WITHERSPOON RECALLS MEETING JENNIFER ANISTON FOR THE FIRST TIME ON 'FRIENDS' SET: 'I WAS REALLY NERVOUS'

According to Variety, Witherspoon is banking a minimum of $1 million per episode of the twist-and-turn drama, despite "Little Fires Everywhere" being billed as a limited series.

REESE WITHERSPOON, DAUGHTER AVA PHILLIPPE LOOK LIKE TWINS IN SELFIE

The outlet reported similar figures for Witherspoon’s take-home check with her work on “Big Little Lies," while reporting the number to be more than $1 million per episode for "The Morning Show."

In addition to Witherspoon’s skin in the game as a media mogul, the mother of three also founded the clothing company Draper James, which bills itself as “classic American style, steeped in Southern charm, feminine and pretty." Meanwhile, Hello Sunshine also recently partnered with Proctor and Gamble to release New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky’s first book “Fair Play” in November 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other partnership companies Witherspoon has been in business with include JW Marriot for her book club and Rooster Teeth studio to expand its slate of women-focused podcasts.