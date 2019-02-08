Meryl Streep reveals why she joined 'Big Little Lies' season 2

Meryl Streep is opening up about why she decided to join the star-studded cast of "Big Little Lies."

Speaking to reporters during the HBO portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Friday, the three-time Oscar-winning actress revealed that she was actually a fan of the drama.

"I loved this show," Streep, 69, said. "I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don't know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, what was unsaid, unshown, unknown, was sort of the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece, and it was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew, I thought yeah.

"I wanted to do it, to be in that world," she continued. "The world that was created was amazing."

MERYL STREEP SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD BE AFRAID NOW THAT DONALD TRUMP'S KIDS ARE 'IN JEOPARDY'

Last January, HBO announced that Streep was set to star as Mary Louise Wright, mother-in-law to Nicole Kidman's character, Celeste.

In the upcoming season of the series — which is produced by Kidman and Reese Witherspoon — Mary Louise comes seeking answers about the violent death of her son, Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

Witherspoon, who also plays Madeline Mackenzie on the show, previously shared her excitement about Streep's casting.

MERYL STREEP JOINS THE CAST OF 'BIG LITTLE LIES' FOR SEASON 2

"Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Twitter. "Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!!"

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will premiere on HBO in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.