Reese Witherspoon, daughter Ava Phillippe look like twins in new selfie

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe look like twins in the actress’s latest Instagram picture.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Legally Blonde” actress, 43, shared the selfie with daughter Phillippe, 20, as they prepared for a girl’s night out.

REESE WITHERSPOON CELEBRATES SON'S BIRTHDAY WITH SWEET POST

“Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still) ❤️,” Witherspoon said in the caption.

The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in the photo, with both girls rocking black tops, bright red lipstick and extravagant earrings. Witherspoon is seen rocking a curly blonde bob while her daughter sported a straightened-out look to her long, blonde locks.

REESE WITHERSPOON RECALLS MEETING JENNIFER ANISTON FOR THE FIRST TIME ON 'FRIENDS' SET: 'I WAS REALLY NERVOUS'

Fans in the comments lavishly praised the actress and her daughter for their snap.

“Where is the mother?” one user pondered, praising Witherspoon’s youthful looks.

“Daughter? What? I thought she was your sister!” another user commented.

Actress Charlize Theron also chimed in, stating, “Aawwww” along with a heart emoji.

REESE WITHERSPOON ON WORKING WITH MERYL STREEP ON 'BIG LITTLE LIES': SHE'S 'FABULOUS'

Witherspoon married to actor Ryan Phillippe in 1999 and share daughter Ava. The former couple also share son Deacon, 16. Witherspoon and Phillippe split in 2006 with their divorce officially being finalized in 2007.

Witherspoon went on to marry Jim Toth in 2011 and gave birth to son Tennessee in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On an appearance on “Larry King Now,” Phillippe revealed why he believed his marriage with Witherspoon did not work out.

"I think more of the problem was age. When we got together we were so young," Phillippe told Larry King. "I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there's so much noise that goes along with it."