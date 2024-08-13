Rapper-turned-country artist Post Malone credits daughter for saving his life

Post Malone has worn many hats throughout his short, yet impressive music career.

The 29-year-old artist made a name for himself in the hip-hop world with his 2016 debut album, "Stoney," which featured the wildly successful song "Congratulations." He returned to his southern roots for his upcoming sixth studio catalog dedicated entirely to country music, "F-1 Trillion."

While Post, who was born Austin Richard Post, is gearing up to hit a new milestone when he takes the stage for his inaugural Grand Ole Opry performance Aug. 14, he reflected on overcoming personal battles to get a chance to play at one of the most revered theaters in the world.

The "Sunflower" singer was born in New York and moved to Texas at a young age after his father became the manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys. Video games helped spawn his love for music, though.

"Guitar Hero. It was 100%. And I was like, 'All right, let me get a real guitar and see if it translates.' And it did not," he told CBS News. Songwriting became his preferred medium.

Rolling Stone wrote that Malone had "a gift for turning dreamy darkness into Top 40 gold."

"You're making a baby with sound waves," he said, "which is neat, I think."

Malone secretly welcomed his own child in 2022 with his longtime partner. During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the artist casually recalled, "[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl."

"What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?" the radio host asked.

"No, that’s my daughter." Post responded, adding he would keep details of his daughter private. "I want to let her make her own decisions."

Stern wondered if Malone and his partner were married, and the singer confirmed she was his fiancée.

The "I Had Some Help" singer is fiercely private about his family and hasn't revealed his daughter's name, but he tattooed her initials on his forehead.

"I'll never forget her. If you heard her cry, you'll never forget her, either," he told CBS. "It changes you in the best way ever. And the most beautiful thing is she has a beautiful mom."

He credited both with saving his life.

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path," he said. When asked what he was battling, Malone said, "Everything. It was terrible."

While already wildly successful, he admitted "loneliness" plagued his day-to-day life.

"Gettin' up, havin' a good cry, drinkin,' and then goin' living your life," Malone said. "And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry. And just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing."

The experience was humbling and somewhat necessary.

"I needed to for myself, to figure who I am," Malone said.

His intimate relationship with his fans and telling audiences they're loved is another necessary component of his live performances, too.

"It's important, because not everyone knows it," he said. "There's a lot of very, I think, lonely people.

"I don't want people to feel how I've felt. And I know they do. And I'm here, and I'm on stage. And I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that's the most important thing for me."

Malone's first country album debuts later this month and features star-studded collaborations from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Dolly Parton.

When Luke Combs caught wind of the Malone album in the works, he jumped at the opportunity to be part of history and recorded a duet, "Guy For That."

"I heard he was gonna be working on this thing, and I just wanted to be part of it," Combs said. "Big times for country music."

In July, Malone received a coveted invite from Opry member Brad Paisley to play at the Nashville institution.

"Hey Post, Brad here. So, what I’m about to ask is going to mean a lot to you, I think, knowing you and knowing the respect you have for country music and this journey you’re embarking on now as a hillbilly singer, which is gonna be massive and remarkable and amazing for both country music and I think you," Paisley said in a video shared on X.

"Would you like to play the Opry? Come play it with me in August. Total invite, and it’s gonna be the first of many appearances I have a feeling for you. Come experience what it’s like to play the show that started it all. You and I can jam together, and a lot of your friends will be there, and we're gonna have a blast."

Wednesday's show will also feature appearances by Vince Gill, John Michael Montgomery, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson.

"I cannot even believe it, the place that I'm in," Malone said.