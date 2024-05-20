Expand / Collapse search
The musical evolution of Post Malone: Rapper, singer, songwriter from NY

Post Malone collaborated with Morgan Wallen for the hit country song 'I Had Some Help'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Post Malone performing in 2017
    Image 1 of 10

    Post Malone gained popularity with his debut single "White Iverson," which he released in 2015 through Republic Records. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

  • Post Malone opening for Justin Beiber
    Image 2 of 10

    One of Post Malone's earliest gigs was opening for Justin Bieber during his 2016 "Purpose World Tour." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

  • Post Malone performing at Coachella
    Image 3 of 10

    Post Malone performed at Coachella back in 2018. In 2023, he made a surprise appearance at the music festival during Bad Bunny's set. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

  • Post Malone at the Grammy Awards
    Image 4 of 10

    Post Malone has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards. His first nominations came in 2019 when he was recognized for Album of the Year for "Beerbongs &amp; Bentleys." He was also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year for the song "Rockstar" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Better Now." (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

  • Post Malone in concert
    Image 5 of 10

    In 2019, Post Malone released his third album "Hollywood's Bleeding." In 2022, he released the album "Twelve Carat Toothache" and "Austin" in 2023. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

  • Post Malone at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony
    Image 6 of 10

    Post Malone was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023. (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

  • Post Malone singing at the Super Bowl
    Image 7 of 10

    Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Post Malone delivered a performance of "America the Beautiful." (PA Wire/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • Post Malone singing at Stagecoach
    Image 8 of 10

    In April 2024, Post Malone performed at Stagecoach, a country music festival in Indio, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Post Malone and Morgan Wallen at the CMA Awards
    Image 9 of 10

    In May 2024, Post Malone, left, released the country song "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. The song soared to the number one spot on the Hot 100. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

  • Post Malone singing with Reba McEntire
    Image 10 of 10

    During the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, Reba McEntire and Post Malone joined forces for a surprise duet of "Ramblin' Man," paying tribute to the late Dickey Betts of The Allman Brothers Band. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Syracuse, New York, who has explored various genres throughout his music career.

Most recently, the singer emerged surprisingly in the country music scene with his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen. 

Malone's popularity grew with his debut song, "White Iverson," and his first album, "Stoney," in 2016. Before touring on his own, he opened for Justin Bieber on his "Purpose World Tour" in 2016. 

His second album was a Grammy-nominated one called "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in 2018. This album was nominated for Album of the Year. He was also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year for the song "Rockstar" off the album, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for "Better Now." 

In 2020, he was nominated for two more Grammy Awards for the song "Sunflower." The song with Swae Lee was produced for the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." It was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. 

Malone's third album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," another Grammy recognized work, came out in 2019. This album featured his hit song "Circles." 

In 2022, Malone released his album "Twelve Carat Toothache" which included the Grammy-nominated song "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat. 

Malone's latest album "Austin" was released in 2023. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

