The musical evolution of Post Malone: Rapper, singer, songwriter from NY

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Syracuse, New York, who has explored various genres throughout his music career.

Most recently, the singer emerged surprisingly in the country music scene with his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

Malone's popularity grew with his debut song, "White Iverson," and his first album, "Stoney," in 2016. Before touring on his own, he opened for Justin Bieber on his "Purpose World Tour" in 2016.

His second album was a Grammy-nominated one called "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in 2018. This album was nominated for Album of the Year. He was also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year for the song "Rockstar" off the album, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for "Better Now."

In 2020, he was nominated for two more Grammy Awards for the song "Sunflower." The song with Swae Lee was produced for the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." It was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Malone's third album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," another Grammy recognized work, came out in 2019. This album featured his hit song "Circles."

In 2022, Malone released his album "Twelve Carat Toothache" which included the Grammy-nominated song "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat.

Malone's latest album "Austin" was released in 2023.