Lainey Wilson suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage, embraces new routine so her 'britches don't rip'

Lainey Wilson's clothes were "workin' overtime" this weekend.

The "Hang Tight Honey" singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction Saturday during her concert at the Faster Horses Festival.

Wilson didn't let a little rip in her pants hold her back from performing for thousands of fans on the grounds at the Michigan International Speedway, though.

Wilson wore a purple pair of her signature bell-bottoms with a black leather vest featuring fringed tassels and silver buttons.

A matching purple cowboy hat covered her long blonde hair, and she danced on stage in thick black boots.

Shortly after starting the show, Wilson realized she split her pants open and ran backstage for a quick wardrobe change, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"Y'all just about got a real show," she told the crowd while changing.

On Sunday, Wilson embraced her wardrobe snafu with her millions of social media followers.

While checking her outfit before leaving the tour bus – which included tan flared slacks and a matching tank top with a turquoise striped shawl – Wilson jumped up and down to get a real feel for how her clothes fit.

"Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don't rip like they did last night at faster horses," she wrote in the clip.

Wilson's riding high on a wave of success, thanks to her role on "Yellowstone" and her impressive country music career.

She exclusively told Fox News Digital in May that her parents, Brian and Michelle Wilson, inspired her to never give up on her dreams.

"Yes, my parents are, they're the ones to blame. They're the ones to blame for all of this," Wilson said. "They have truly supported me from the beginning."

Wilson's new song, "Hang Tight Honey," highlights her upbringing and is a tribute to the hardworking men and women who helped raise her.

"When I think about who I am today, it truly is because of the place and the people that raised me. It's always important to tip your hat to those people, and it's very important for me to remember where I come from," Wilson said. "During this crazy time, my life has changed, and I feel like I'm not like I'm not changing, but my life is, if that makes any sense at all. I feel like it's important for me to remember where I come from and remind myself.

"It's cool that I get to write this music and I get to remind myself of that every single night. At the end of the day, in order for me to be able to tell the kind of stories that I'm supposed to tell and relate to my fans, I got to keep living as normal of a life as I possibly can. That's why I keep my people close and that's why I keep the people of Baskin [Louisiana], my town of 200 people, close."

