Post Malone enjoyed 'wild' afterparty following 'SNL' debut with Selena Gomez

Post Malone painted the town red after celebrating his "Saturday Night Live" debut as the musical guest alongside first-time host Selena Gomez in New York City over the weekend.

The 26-year-old musician reportedly enjoyed a "wild" night out at the show's afterparty at L’Avenue at Saks, as he arrived in a packed sprinter van with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, and holding a lit cigarette and a Bud Light.

Posty — whose full name is Austin Richard Post — was reportedly having such a good time that he "hung out with ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels" all night "before being asked to leave at 5:30 a.m," according to Page Six.

The Sunflower singer stepped out wearing a silky black cape with a matching robe while wearing a ‘Do You Believe in Fairies’ trucker hat with a purple brim.

He was said to have greeted "every fan who was waiting outside for him, posing for pictures and signing autographs before entering the party."

Once inside the swanky venue, Malone left his mark forever on the trendy eatery nearly Rockefeller Center after he reportedly carved his name into one of the tables.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, Paul Rudd, Tommy Dorfman, Colin Jost, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Punkie Johnson and James Austin Johnson were reportedly also in attendance.

The Grammy-nominated rapper performed in anticipation of his fourth-studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which is set for a June 3 release. The catalog is Malone’s first since his massively successful 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019 and was also the top album on the year-end Top Billboard 200 Albums chart.



He performed "Cooped Up" with his friend and longtime collaborator, Roddy Ricch, who had previously been scheduled to perform on "SNL" earlier in the season but had to postpone his own performance due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Bleachers replaced Ricch as the musical act for the week at the time.

For his second song, he debuted a moving performance of the new track "Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol," with backing vocals including Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold.

Malone recently announced he'll soon be a father, as his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child.

"I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ at the beginning of the month.

He added: "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day."