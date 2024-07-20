Glen Powell shotguns a beer on stage with country superstar Luke Combs

Luke Combs knows Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos "ain't the kind to let a buddy drink alone."

The "Twisters" cast members joined the "Fast Car" singer on stage Friday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In the middle of his hit, "1, 2 Many," Powell surprised the crowd by taking part in a Combs concert tradition and shotgunned a beer with his fellow co-stars.

‘TWISTERS' STAR GLEN POWELL'S ADVICE FROM TOM CRUISE ON NAVIGATING THE ‘REALLY LOUD’ WORLD OF FAME

Powell walked out wearing blue jeans and a dark green button-up shirt with black cowboy boots to match a backward hat.

HOW LUKE COMBS SKYROCKETED TO FAME: THE COUNTRY MUSIC STAR'S ROAD TO SOLD-OUT SHOWS AND CHART-TOPPING SONGS

Edgar-Jones sported her own country attire with a chic brown leather coat and denim slacks, while Ramos sported a pair of khaki cargo pants and a white T-shirt.

Combs, a longtime Miller Lite fan, hugged each of the actors as they held onto their beers while lining up on stage.

WATCH: LUKE COMBS CHUG A BEER WITH ‘TWISTERS’ CAST

He did a short countdown before the group swigged back their beers together and then threw the empties into the crowd. Powell took the liberty to help Edgar-Jones finish her drink.

On X Saturday afternoon, Combs posted a clip from the experience, writing, "Hey Twisters cast, what you say we shotgun one?!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Powell shared the video on his Instagram stories before Daisy boasted on her own social media, "So this happened."

Combs has a big tie to the new flick, which was released in theaters July 19. The country musician's song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," is featured on the all-star soundtrack, with new recordings also from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, Megan Moroney and Thomas Rhett.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Twisters" is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, "Twister," which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

Powell, 35, dismissed suggestions the new flick had an underlying message related to climate change.

"First and foremost, because if you’re telling people what to think, you’re not allowing them to feel. You can’t put people into that heightened state if they’re thinking, ‘Hmm, do I or do I not agree with this message?’" he told The Telegraph.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Of course, you might want to have conversations about those other things later, but that’s not what our movie is about. It’s man and woman versus nature, finding out who we really are in the face of the storm."