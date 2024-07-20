Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country

Glen Powell shotguns a beer on stage with country superstar Luke Combs

Luke Combs enlisted the help of 'Twisters' stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones for his traditional beer-swigging contest

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Luke Combs, actor Glen Powell chug a beer during country star's concert Video

Luke Combs, actor Glen Powell chug a beer during country star's concert

‘Twisters’ actor Glen Powell joined Luke Combs on stage for the musician's traditional beer-swigging contest.

Luke Combs knows Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos "ain't the kind to let a buddy drink alone."

The "Twisters" cast members joined the "Fast Car" singer on stage Friday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In the middle of his hit, "1, 2 Many," Powell surprised the crowd by taking part in a Combs concert tradition and shotgunned a beer with his fellow co-stars.

‘TWISTERS' STAR GLEN POWELL'S ADVICE FROM TOM CRUISE ON NAVIGATING THE ‘REALLY LOUD’ WORLD OF FAME

Glen Powell chugs a beer on stage at Luke Combs concert.

Luke Combs brought Glen Powell and the "Twisters" stars on stage to shotgun beers. (Getty Images/Fox News Digital)

Powell walked out wearing blue jeans and a dark green button-up shirt with black cowboy boots to match a backward hat.

HOW LUKE COMBS SKYROCKETED TO FAME: THE COUNTRY MUSIC STAR'S ROAD TO SOLD-OUT SHOWS AND CHART-TOPPING SONGS

Edgar-Jones sported her own country attire with a chic brown leather coat and denim slacks, while Ramos sported a pair of khaki cargo pants and a white T-shirt.

Country star Luke Combs welcomes Glen Powell to his concert.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos walked out on stage. (Fox News Digital)

Combs, a longtime Miller Lite fan, hugged each of the actors as they held onto their beers while lining up on stage.

WATCH: LUKE COMBS CHUG A BEER WITH ‘TWISTERS’ CAST

Luke Combs, actor Glen Powell chug a beer during country star's concert Video

He did a short countdown before the group swigged back their beers together and then threw the empties into the crowd. Powell took the liberty to help Edgar-Jones finish her drink.

On X Saturday afternoon, Combs posted a clip from the experience, writing, "Hey Twisters cast, what you say we shotgun one?!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Powell shared the video on his Instagram stories before Daisy boasted on her own social media, "So this happened." 

Combs has a big tie to the new flick, which was released in theaters July 19. The country musician's song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," is featured on the all-star soundtrack, with new recordings also from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, Megan Moroney and Thomas Rhett.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Twisters" is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, "Twister," which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton. 

Powell, 35, dismissed suggestions the new flick had an underlying message related to climate change.

Glen Powell posing in green jacket and black shirt

Glen Powell's breakout role was in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Dave Benett/WireImage)

"First and foremost, because if you’re telling people what to think, you’re not allowing them to feel. You can’t put people into that heightened state if they’re thinking, ‘Hmm, do I or do I not agree with this message?’" he told The Telegraph.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Of course, you might want to have conversations about those other things later, but that’s not what our movie is about. It’s man and woman versus nature, finding out who we really are in the face of the storm."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending