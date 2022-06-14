Expand / Collapse search
Post Malone secretly welcomes baby girl with fiancée

Post Malone also revealed he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Post Malone revealed he and his longtime partner have welcomed a baby girl.

The musician made the announcement during Monday's appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."

Post Malone was recalling a time he left his home to head to the studio and "kissed" his "baby girl." The admission caused Stern to clarify if he meant his girlfriend or his child.

"That's been on the QT though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked.

Post Malone confirmed he welcomed a baby girl with his longtime partner.

Post Malone confirmed he welcomed a baby girl with his longtime partner. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Post Malone confirmed and explained that he likes to let those close to him make their "own decisions" when it comes to life announcements. In fact, the "Circles" rapper revealed his longtime girlfriend is now his fiancée, although her identity has never been revealed.

Post Malone announced he was expecting his first child last month.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been," he told E! News at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

The "Circles" rapper made the announcement during Monday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show."

The "Circles" rapper made the announcement during Monday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show." (Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)

Post Malone released his latest album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," on June 3.

He also announced he's going on tour with the album.

The rapper told Jimmy Fallon that recording "Twelve Carat Toothache" brought back his passion for music.

"For the longest time I lost my passion for making music. Because it’s been three years," Post Malone said, referencing the hiatus he took after releasing his last album. "And one moment that snapped and said, ‘You know what? This is why I’m here. And this is what I want to do. This is what I was meant to do… was make medium music for people to enjoy.'"

Post Malone released a new album on June 3.

Post Malone released a new album on June 3. (Mark Horton)

