Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Post Malone shares how he’s feeling ahead of ‘America the Beautiful’ Super Bowl performance

Singer/rapper performing in pregame show alongside Reba McEntire, who is singing national anthem.

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Post Malone reveals nerves ahead of Super Bowl performance Video

Post Malone reveals nerves ahead of Super Bowl performance

Singer/rapper says he's nervous ahead of his "America the Beautiful" rendition in the pregame show.

Post Malone admitted he's more than a little nervous about his "America the Beautiful" Super Bowl performance.

Malone exclusively spoke with Fox News Digital on his way into the stadium, and when asked how he's feeling, he said "Sh--ting my pants, to be frank!" with a laugh.

As for preparation, he said he "woke up, hugged my baby, and said hopefully your dad doesn’t mess it up on the grandest stage of them all."

The "Circles" singer is set to sing "America the Beautiful" during the Super Bowl pre-game show, followed by Reba McEntire singing the national anthem.

REBA MCENTIRE'S SUPER BOWL NATIONAL ANTHEM PREP INCLUDED SINGING IN SHOWER

Post Malone smiling into camera

Post Malone spoke with Fox News Digital exclusively on his way into the stadium, admitting he was so nervous he felt like he was "Sh--ting my pants, to be frank!" (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Malone added he intends to give it "My best, it’s all I’ve got, so I’ll give it my best."

The singer also revealed who he's rooting for at least for the game.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Travis [Kelce] and Patrick [Mahomes] beat me in a beer pong game, so I had to get this tattoo, so I guess K.C., we’ll see. We’ll see," he said.

Malone added, "But we know who's supposed to be there," hinting at his die-hard fandom for the Dallas Cowboys.

Post Malone walking with a guitar

Malone said he's rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, though he remains a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Sunflower" singer spoke about his nerves during the Super Bowl halftime show press conference on Friday.

Post Malone sitting on stage

During the Super Bowl halftime show press conference, Malone revealed the advice his father gave to him ahead of his performance. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

"I'm very nervous" he said while sitting alongside McEntire and fellow pregame performer Andra Day. "But excited, I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He revealed advice from his father, saying, "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So, just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love."

Trending