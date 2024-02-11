Post Malone shares how he’s feeling ahead of ‘America the Beautiful’ Super Bowl performance

Post Malone admitted he's more than a little nervous about his "America the Beautiful" Super Bowl performance.

Malone exclusively spoke with Fox News Digital on his way into the stadium, and when asked how he's feeling, he said "Sh--ting my pants, to be frank!" with a laugh.

As for preparation, he said he "woke up, hugged my baby, and said hopefully your dad doesn’t mess it up on the grandest stage of them all."

The "Circles" singer is set to sing "America the Beautiful" during the Super Bowl pre-game show, followed by Reba McEntire singing the national anthem.

Malone added he intends to give it "My best, it’s all I’ve got, so I’ll give it my best."

The singer also revealed who he's rooting for at least for the game.

"Travis [Kelce] and Patrick [Mahomes] beat me in a beer pong game, so I had to get this tattoo, so I guess K.C., we’ll see. We’ll see," he said.

Malone added, "But we know who's supposed to be there," hinting at his die-hard fandom for the Dallas Cowboys.

The "Sunflower" singer spoke about his nerves during the Super Bowl halftime show press conference on Friday.

"I'm very nervous" he said while sitting alongside McEntire and fellow pregame performer Andra Day. "But excited, I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage."

He revealed advice from his father, saying, "My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So, just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.' Do it your way and do it with love."